Cotton Candy Infused Pre-roll 1g

by The Happy Cannabis

About this product

Power Plant ~ Lavender: Cotton Candy is a very well known hybrid strain - Noted by it's sweet and floral flavors. The effects from Cotton Candy have been reported to be relaxing, but not heavy in the body - Uplifting moods while reducing stress.

About this strain

Cotton Candy Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Named for its soft, fluffy appearance and intense candied aroma, Cotton Candy Kush crosses Lavender with Power Plant. The result is a pungent palate of sweet and berry flavors and a floral scent. The euphoric effects will have you feeling like a kid in a candy store, while the relaxing powers will keep stress and pain to a minimum.

About this brand

