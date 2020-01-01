About this product
Power Plant ~ Lavender: Cotton Candy is a very well known hybrid strain - Noted by it's sweet and floral flavors. The effects from Cotton Candy have been reported to be relaxing, but not heavy in the body - Uplifting moods while reducing stress.
Cotton Candy Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Limonene
Named for its soft, fluffy appearance and intense candied aroma, Cotton Candy Kush crosses Lavender with Power Plant. The result is a pungent palate of sweet and berry flavors and a floral scent. The euphoric effects will have you feeling like a kid in a candy store, while the relaxing powers will keep stress and pain to a minimum.