1500mg CBD Hemp Freeze Roll-On

by The Hemp Doctor

About this product

Many who have heard of CBD know that it has recently burst onto the health and wellness scene to much excitement – and for good reason. Cannabidiol, or CBD for short, is one of the hundreds of cannabinoids produced by the hemp plant. These cannabinoids interact directly with the endocannabinoid system in our bodies and, beyond being beneficial and natural, CBD is non-addictive and safe for long-term use. As a result, many are using it with great success.

About this brand

The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

