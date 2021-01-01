 Loading…

60mg Delta 8 THC Gummies

by The Hemp Doctor

About this product

You asked; we delivered. Ready for blast-off? These 60mg Delta-8 THC gummies will punch you into another atmosphere, so be prepared for an adventure. Concentration: 60mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy ring Size: 1800mg of Delta 8 THC per bottle; 30 pieces at 60mg per piece Irresistible taste! Each gummy contains 60mg of Delta 8 THC. If you are new to Delta 8, we recommend starting with 1/4 of a gummy. These may take up to 3 hours to take effect.

About this brand

The Hemp Doctor Logo
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

