Broad Spectrum CBD Tinctures, THC Free

by The Hemp Doctor

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Our broad-spectrum CBD oil tinctures give you results quickly and easily. Each drop contains our THC-free phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil. Simple and safe, use sublingually day or night for your ideal serving of CBD. All broad-spectrum CBD tincture bottles are 1oz (30ml), and we offer a variety of strengths to choose from so that you can select the amount of CBD goodness that is right for you. In addition, our tinctures come in a variety of flavors to delight even the most finicky of tastes. Our oil tinctures DO NOT contain alcohol. Each tincture only includes premium quality, broad-spectrum hemp extract along with a natural carrier oil for better absorption. And if you choose one of our flavored tinctures, you can be assured that we only use natural essential oil flavoring in each of our tincture products.

The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

