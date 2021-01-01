About this product

Premium CBD/CBG Oil CBD, the dependable, all-natural compound you know and love, just became even more powerful by joining forces with CBG. Yes, you read that right! If you’ve never heard of CBG, get ready to be impressed. In this new, exciting CBD/CBG tincture, you can experience even more dynamic benefits than ever before! Tinctures are known to be among the fastest-acting wellness products on the market because they essentially take a shortcut, entering your bloodstream via the microscopic blood vessels under your tongue. By taking the CBD/CBG oil sublingually, it bypasses the typical digestive system and delivers more prompt results as it travels through your bloodstream. If you enjoyed CBD tinctures before, you’re going to love this new product, which contains: → 1,000 milligrams of CBD oil and → 1,000 milligrams of CBG oil No, you aren’t seeing double, and it’s not a typo. These ingredients are actually two different compounds, and together, they offer unparalleled relief! Available in Full-Spectrum and Broad Spectrum, this CBD/CBG hemp oil tincture will fit seamlessly into any lifestyle and deliver invaluable benefits. Our full-spectrum CBD/CBG hemp oil contains 33 milligrams of CBD and 33 milligrams of CBG per serving and contains numerous other beneficial cannabinoids, including small amounts of THC. Using the dropper, you can fine-tune your preferred dosage, place the liquid under your tongue, hold for up to 60 seconds, then swallow. The complex, potent compounds get to work quickly, delivering maximum benefits to your body. Our Broad-Spectrum CBD/CBG hemp oil contains 33 milligrams of CBD and 33 milligrams of CBG per serving as well. Our Broad-Spectrum product also contains numerous other beneficial cannabinoids, but it does not contain THC. This convenient THC-free option is administered sublingually as well (under the tongue) and delivers every benefit you’d expect from a top-notch CBD product, in addition to elevating your results by harnessing the power of Premium CBG Oil. Both our Full-Spectrum and Broad-Spectrum products allow consumers to experience what’s known as “The Entourage Effect” – the maximum synergistic benefits you can experience when several high-quality compounds work together. Combining a 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBG plus other naturally-occurring phytocannabinoids makes our hemp oil tincture more effective and dependable than our competitor’s products. In fact, many competitors haven’t realized the dynamic power of combining CBD and CBG yet, so you can be the one to tell your friends about this new trend before it goes viral. CBD & CBG – Everything You Need to Know CBD, short for cannabidiol, is one of the many beneficial compounds derived from hemp. It is very well known in the wellness industry, and it has earned a reputation for encouraging emotional harmony as well as physical and topical relief. The versatile, dynamic compound is found in new products every day, and CBD enthusiasts still can’t get enough. CBD is known for interacting harmoniously with the body’s endocannabinoid system, encouraging the body to experience true homeostasis – that is, to function at its absolute prime. When CBD is extracted carefully and processed using scientifically-advanced techniques, it becomes more bioavailable. This means it can absorb even more quickly, delivering more effective, consistent results. CBG, short for cannabigerol, is a lesser-known but highly potent compound, also derived from cannabis/hemp. CBG isn’t well-known (yet) because, until lately, it has only existed in about 1% of the cannabis plant, making it difficult to extract and understand. CBG-a (cannabigerol acid) is a complex cannabinoid, most prevalent in the young hemp plant. As the plant matures, the CBG-a evolves into other, more familiar compounds like CBD and THC. Using advanced techniques, patience, and precision, experts have determined the optimal extraction window to preserve the highest, most potent CBG from the hemp plant. This advancement has opened the door to new studies and trials, and CBG is quickly impressing researchers. CBG is emerging as a new powerhouse in the wellness industry, and some are referring to it as “the Rolls-Royce of cannabinoids.” CBG oil is believed to be one of the most expensive to produce, but the benefits of Premium CBG make every extraordinary effort worth the reward. Combining the tried-and-true benefits of high-quality CBD with the pure, robust CBG compound, you’ll experience faster, more long-lasting benefits than ever before. While extracting CBG may be more costly and require more precision and expertise, at The Hemp Doctor, we believe it’s worth it. We strive to offer the most cutting-edge wellness products on the market, and we are proud to be ahead of the curve on this innovative, ground-breaking compound’s debut. Get started today! Make The Hemp Doctor Your Store for All Things CBD and Hemp While browsing through the vast array of products on our website, it doesn’t take customers long to realize that we are serious about CBD and all of the beneficial compounds that can be derived from hemp. Our extensive inventory is evidence of our commitment to providing you with as many choices as possible at reasonable prices. Now, we have expanded our offerings even further by introducing our Broad Spectrum CBG/CBD 2000 mg tincture. We are utterly dedicated to quality. You can rest assured that everything we sell is: Federally legal across the United States. All hemp-based products that contain no more than .3% THC became federally legal with the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill. All of our inventory meets this standard. Extracted from hemp grown only in the U.S. Our country has strict farming standards that other countries may not have. Therefore, the quality of our hemp meets or exceeds what you would find in imported hemp. Not addictive. The body tolerates CBD and other hemp derivatives exceedingly well. These all-natural compounds are not addictive. You will not build up a tolerance to them as you might with prescription drugs and, therefore, you will get the same benefit with no increase in dosage. Not psychoactive. To be federally legal, hemp based products in the U.S. must contain less than .3% THC by weight, and all of our products meet this standard. This trace amount of THC is not known to cause psychoactive side effects like the feeling of being “high.” Tested by a third-party laboratory. This ensures that the label precisely reflects what is found in the bottle. It is verified proof that the potency listed on the label is valid, and that the product does not contain harmful byproducts like mold and heavy metals. We at The Hemp Doctor, America’s Premier Hemp & CBD Dispensary, want to be your one-stop shop when it comes to CBD and all hemp related products. We have an extensive inventory to choose from, and we stand by our products with a money-back guarantee. We also have a knowledgeable staff that is ready to answer your questions about CBD or CBG in general, and to help you find the product that is just right for you! You may shop for your favorite products in our online store, give us a call, or contact us online!