CBD Dog Treats

by The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor Pets Pet Treats CBD Dog Treats

About this product

Our veterinarian-formulated CBD dog treats provide a THC-free profile of synergistic compounds that are naturally present in our phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) organically grown hemp oil. These chews are tasty, with a hearty beef flavor that your dog will love. They’re easy to digest, too — meaning Fido enjoys the same fast absorption and quick effects that humans get with other Hemp Doctor CBD products. But these supplement treats are specially formulated with your dog in mind. Our CBD dog treats also use our PCR hemp oil in a water-soluble powder format, making absorption into the bloodstream even greater. All Hemp Doctor CBD products can be administered to your pets to improve their quality of life!

About this brand

The Hemp Doctor Logo
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

