About this product

The Hemp Doctor, America’s Premier Hemp & CBD Dispensary, makes getting your daily dose of our phytocannabinoid-rich CBD oil easier with The Hemp Doctor Full Spectrum Softgels. The Full Spectrum CBD Soft Gels contain our pure, full-spectrum CBD oil and organic, extra-virgin olive oil. They are sold in either 30-count or 60-count bottles. Easily Administered Premium Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp-Derived CBD Oil People seeking the benefits of our CBD oil want it in a quickly absorbable delivery method. Our Full Spectrum CBD Soft Gels are easy to ingest and dissolve quickly to speed absorption into the body, so you can enjoy the benefits offered by our CBD oil sooner. Our Full Spectrum CBD Soft Gels offer people who are on-the-go the solution to the challenge of getting their daily dose of CBD oil. Each soft gel capsule contains a premeasured amount of our CBD oil in an organic, extra-virgin olive oil base. The soft gel capsules eliminate having to measure the proper dose, which can be a challenge when you are rushing out the door on your way to work or when travel takes you away from home. The 30-count bottle of Full Spectrum CBD Soft Gels contains 1,500 mg of our FSO (Full Spectrum Oil) Hemp Extract CBD oil, and the 60-count bottle contains 3,000 mg. Most of our customers take one of the easy to swallow soft gels with a glass of water and, depending upon your preference as to the time of day that you take them, they can be taken with or without food. Each gel cap is made of water, glycerin, and gelatin to dissolve quickly and speed the absorption of our CBD oil into the body. Quicker absorption means you may experience the effects of our CBD oil faster than with other methods. Our Commitment to Producing Pure, High-Potency CBD Oil The phytocannabinoid-rich hemp from which we extract the CBD oil for our products, including Full Spectrum Softgels, is our proprietary strain grown on farms in Colorado and North Carolina using organic practices and high-tech farming processes. This allows us to grow high-potency hemp plants that are consistently rich in full-spectrum cannabinoids, including CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBN, and more. They also contain naturally occurring terpenes and flavonoids to enhance the benefits of our CBD oil. Once our phytocannabinoid-rich hemp is harvested and dried, it goes through our proprietary extraction and refining processes that preserve the beneficial cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and fatty acids found in the plants while removing harmful impurities. The end result is full-spectrum, hemp-derived, CBD oil with unsurpassed qualities and benefits. Nano-emulsion technology is another step in our production process. We put our raw CBD oil through our proprietary process, converting it into particles that are only 25-60 nanometers. Nanoemulsion dramatically improves the absorption rate of our CBD oil into the bloodstream and makes it more bioavailable than other CBD products on the market. Laboratory Testing to Guarantee Consistency and Potency Our in-house testing program ensures that the products we produce and sell meet our strict quality control guidelines for consistency, potency, and purity. Our CBD oil is solvent-free and non-GMO. We back our in-house testing by sending samples to independent, third-party labs that use HPCL methods to verify the purity and potency of our products. Many of the certificates of analysis and potency reports, issued by the independent labs, are available to our customers at our website. Additional information about our testing program, along with certificates and reports, may be obtained by emailing a request to us. Get the Benefits of CBD Oil with Full Spectrum CBD Soft Gels Make the commitment today to experience the many benefits of our phytocannabinoid-rich CBD oil with our Full Spectrum Softgels; they offer an easy to take a premeasured dose of our pure CBD oil. Here at The Hemp Doctor, America’s Premier Hemp & CBD Dispensary, our Full Spectrum Softgels are available for sale in bottles containing 30 gel caps (with a total of 900 mg of pure CBD oil in an organic, extra-virgin olive oil base) or 60 gelcaps containing a total of 1,800 mg of CBD oil. Prices are $89.95 for the 30-count bottle and $149.95 for the 60-count size. If you have any questions about our Full Spectrum CBD Soft Gels or any of our other products, one of our customer service representatives is available to speak with you.