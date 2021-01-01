 Loading…

by The Hemp Doctor

About this product

Our sugar-coated full spectrum lemon-flavored candy is the perfect sweet-and-sour treat! They will surely bring back fond memories of your favorite candy store. The Hemp Doctor Lemon Drops available in 20mg Individual Packs (10mg per gummy, 2 gummies in a pack). Concentration: 10mg of CBD per gummy, 2 gummies per pack Dosage recommendation: if you are new to CBD, this is a great product to try out! We generally recommend starting with 20mg of CBD (two lemon drop gummies). However, this product gives you the possibility to try out 10mg first and increase your dose as you go. Recently, CBD has burst onto the health and wellness scene, nationwide, to much excitement – and not without good reason. Many of us who are struggling with the understandable effects of busy day-to-day life are looking for safe, natural, and effective ways to begin feeling better. For many who want to experience the beneficial effects of CBD, edible products like our lemon drop candies are often a popular choice. This is understandable due to their ease of consumption, quick effect, and delicious taste. Moreover, they are easy to store and easy to take on-the-go. This makes them an excellent choice for both the first time CBD customer as well as returning customers who have experienced the benefits of CBD and want to continue doing so in an easy, delicious way.

About this brand

The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

