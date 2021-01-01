About this product

Our sugar-coated full spectrum lemon-flavored candy is the perfect sweet-and-sour treat! They will surely bring back fond memories of your favorite candy store. The Hemp Doctor Lemon Drops available in 20mg Individual Packs (10mg per gummy, 2 gummies in a pack). Concentration: 10mg of CBD per gummy, 2 gummies per pack Dosage recommendation: if you are new to CBD, this is a great product to try out! We generally recommend starting with 20mg of CBD (two lemon drop gummies). However, this product gives you the possibility to try out 10mg first and increase your dose as you go. Recently, CBD has burst onto the health and wellness scene, nationwide, to much excitement – and not without good reason. Many of us who are struggling with the understandable effects of busy day-to-day life are looking for safe, natural, and effective ways to begin feeling better. For many who want to experience the beneficial effects of CBD, edible products like our lemon drop candies are often a popular choice. This is understandable due to their ease of consumption, quick effect, and delicious taste. Moreover, they are easy to store and easy to take on-the-go. This makes them an excellent choice for both the first time CBD customer as well as returning customers who have experienced the benefits of CBD and want to continue doing so in an easy, delicious way.