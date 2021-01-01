About this product

CBD Softgels with Curcumin Many of us who have an interest in health and wellness supplements, or who have even perused the spice aisle at the grocery store, may have heard of turmeric. Turmeric is the spice that gives curry its yellow color, and it has been used for thousands of years both as a spice and as a medicinal herb. Turmeric is often used medicinally because it contains many beneficial compounds called curcuminoids. One of the most beneficial curcuminoids is curcumin. Curcumin is known to be a very strong antioxidant and to have many beneficial health effects. Curcumin is often used in holistic and traditional healing methods for a variety of purposes: for its powerful antioxidant effects, for treating skin conditions, and for helping to relieve aches and discomforts and the symptoms of other long-term conditions as well. A large part of these beneficial health impacts is due to the presence of curcumin. With significant antimicrobial and medicinal properties, curcumin is an excellent addition to any health and wellness routine. That’s why, at The Hemp Doctor, America’s Premier Hemp & CBD Dispensary, we decided to create a softgel that contains not only our phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil full of CBD and many other beneficial terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, but that also includes curcumin as well.