 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Softgels 750mg with Curcumin, THC-Free

CBD Softgels 750mg with Curcumin, THC-Free

by The Hemp Doctor

Write a review
The Hemp Doctor Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Softgels 750mg with Curcumin, THC-Free

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

CBD Softgels with Curcumin Many of us who have an interest in health and wellness supplements, or who have even perused the spice aisle at the grocery store, may have heard of turmeric. Turmeric is the spice that gives curry its yellow color, and it has been used for thousands of years both as a spice and as a medicinal herb. Turmeric is often used medicinally because it contains many beneficial compounds called curcuminoids. One of the most beneficial curcuminoids is curcumin. Curcumin is known to be a very strong antioxidant and to have many beneficial health effects. Curcumin is often used in holistic and traditional healing methods for a variety of purposes: for its powerful antioxidant effects, for treating skin conditions, and for helping to relieve aches and discomforts and the symptoms of other long-term conditions as well. A large part of these beneficial health impacts is due to the presence of curcumin. With significant antimicrobial and medicinal properties, curcumin is an excellent addition to any health and wellness routine. That’s why, at The Hemp Doctor, America’s Premier Hemp & CBD Dispensary, we decided to create a softgel that contains not only our phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil full of CBD and many other beneficial terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, but that also includes curcumin as well.

About this brand

The Hemp Doctor Logo
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review