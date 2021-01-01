About this product

Why choose The Hemp Doctor CBD Softgels with Melatonin? CBD Softgels with Melatonin Most of us have probably experienced a sleepless night. Some of us, however, have experienced many. Those who struggle with sleeplessness – either taking a long time to fall asleep or waking up multiple times throughout the night – understand the frustration and exhaustion that can follow and the impact those sleepless nights can have on one’s overall quality of life. Restful, rejuvenating sleep is good for overall health and wellness and, with the many responsibilities most of us have on a daily basis, starting the morning feeling refreshed as a result of a good night’s sleep can lead to a better, more productive day. Whether you are seeking a supplement for occasional use to add to your evening routine, or you would prefer a product you can safely incorporate into your daily life without uncomfortable side effects, we have created a dynamic product just for you. At The Hemp Doctor, America’s Premier Hemp & CBD Dispensary, we combined two excellent, powerful ingredients to tackle the problem of sleeplessness in an all-natural way: our CBD Softgels with Melatonin. Melatonin is a naturally-occurring hormone that is made by the pineal gland in the brain. Though it also serves other purposes, its primary purpose is to help control our daily sleep-wake cycles. The internal clock within our bodies, sometimes referred to as our circadian rhythm, helps to influence how much melatonin the pineal gland makes. Some of us, however, either don’t produce enough melatonin, or the circadian rhythms of our bodies have, for some reason, been thrown off. In those circumstances where we could use some help getting back on track, melatonin is a safe and natural sleep aid to consume; it will supplement that which is already produced by the body. On its own, when taken as a supplement, melatonin can have positive effects on the body and one’s sleep cycle. It’s known to improve the body’s ability to have a more restful night without uncomfortable or unwanted side-effects. As many who are familiar with the news in the health and wellness community know, cannabidiol, or CBD for short, is somewhat of a wonder supplement. This is because of the many benefits it provides in a safe, natural, and non-addictive way. CBD, and other cannabinoids like it, interact directly with the endocannabinoid system in our bodies. CBD products and supplements have been multiplying across the United States as customers voice the approval and satisfaction they feel after giving this impactful compound a try. Many are pleasantly surprised that they can receive such relief and head-to-toe benefits from this non-addictive, dynamic substance. With CBD taking the market by storm, it only makes sense for us to extract only the best, organically-grown CBD, and combine it with other healthful, natural ingredients to create products specially formulated to address the many differing needs of our valued customers. The Hemp Doctor Difference At The Hemp Doctor, we are proud to have taken the beneficial qualities of CBD and all-natural melatonin and combined them together into one multifaceted softgel. Bringing two powerful ingredients together into one carefully crafted supplement will deliver the many helpful qualities of both in one simple, easy to use product. In addition to containing CBD, the THC-free, phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil contained in each softgel also contains many other beneficial cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids produced by the hemp plant for an overall “entourage effect” that is highly beneficial. As an added bonus to all of the beneficial compounds contained in each of our softgels, at The Hemp Doctor, we have made every effort to carefully ensure that the oil contained in each softgel is nanoemulsified for maximum bioavailability. In simpler terms, what this means is that each softgel is carefully crafted to allow the CBD and other beneficial compounds to reach the bloodstream and begin acting as quickly as possible. In fact, our water-soluble softgels are a full four times more absorbable than a standard tincture oil. In addition to containing many beneficial ingredients, our natural farming methods and high-tech extraction and purification processes also help to ensure that our products are free of any ingredients you don’t want. We believe that things like pesticides, solvents, and harsh chemicals are dangerous to your health and shouldn’t be contained in a health product. Furthermore, each of our softgels are 100% THC free, for those customers who want the benefits of the hemp plant without any of the psychoactive effects. We understand and respect this preference and are proud to provide this assurance to you. Try Our Softgels Today At The Hemp Doctor, it is our goal to help you achieve yours. We want you to feel your best, and we are proud to offer a premium line of products. We are passionate about CBD and about the many, many benefits it can offer, and we are excited to share that passion with you. If you are interested in our THC-free CBD softgels with melatonin because it might be a good fit for your health needs and goals, we would welcome the opportunity to talk with you about this product, or any of our other products, and to answer any questions or address any concerns you may have. Don’t wait for even one more day to begin feeling better. Visit us at our store if you are in the area (or online at any time) and begin this new chapter in your health and wellness journey today. We look forward to helping you soon!