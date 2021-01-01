CBG/CBD Full Spectrum Oil Tincture
by The Hemp DoctorWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our strongest formulation to date. We are happy to bring you our CBG/CBD oil. This incredible 1:1 ratio of CBG to CBD is one of the first in the industry, and we are happy to be able to offer this premium product directly to you. Available in Natural or Lemon flavor. Cannabigerol (CBG) is considered “The Mother of all Cannabinoids”. 1000mg CBG, 1000mg CBD C02-extracted Full spectrum (Less than 0.3% THC) American hemp Lab-tested
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.