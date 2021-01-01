Delta-8 Hemp Derived THC 1ml Glass Syringe
These GLASS syringes are made with the same distillate used in our Delta 8 Vape Cartridge. Simply warm up the glass syringe (warm water is fine), then push out your desired amount into your carrier of choice…a nectar collector, or dab rig. Even top off your favorite bowl of flower, or preroll (Keep in mind…this is a distillate and is likely to be harsh when dabbed). What are you waiting for? Try our premium D8 THC glass syringes today! Our current batch is testing at over 95% D-8 THC with the rest being CBG, CBD, and CBN. These 1ml premium THC Delta 8 syringes are derived from US-grown hemp and are federally legal. Choose from Bubba Kush, Girl Scout Cookies, or Ghost Train Haze.
The Hemp Doctor
Ghost Train Haze
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.
