 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC concentrates
  5. Delta-8 Hemp Derived THC 1ml Glass Syringe
Sativa

Delta-8 Hemp Derived THC 1ml Glass Syringe

by The Hemp Doctor

Write a review
The Hemp Doctor Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Concentrates Delta-8 Hemp Derived THC 1ml Glass Syringe
The Hemp Doctor Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Concentrates Delta-8 Hemp Derived THC 1ml Glass Syringe
The Hemp Doctor Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Concentrates Delta-8 Hemp Derived THC 1ml Glass Syringe
The Hemp Doctor Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Concentrates Delta-8 Hemp Derived THC 1ml Glass Syringe

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

These GLASS syringes are made with the same distillate used in our Delta 8 Vape Cartridge. Simply warm up the glass syringe (warm water is fine), then push out your desired amount into your carrier of choice…a nectar collector, or dab rig. Even top off your favorite bowl of flower, or preroll (Keep in mind…this is a distillate and is likely to be harsh when dabbed). What are you waiting for? Try our premium D8 THC glass syringes today! Our current batch is testing at over 95% D-8 THC with the rest being CBG, CBD, and CBN. These 1ml premium THC Delta 8 syringes are derived from US-grown hemp and are federally legal. Choose from Bubba Kush, Girl Scout Cookies, or Ghost Train Haze.

About this brand

The Hemp Doctor Logo
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

About this strain

Ghost Train Haze

Ghost Train Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review