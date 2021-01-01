 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
  5. Delta-8 Hemp Derived Vape Cart bundle

Delta-8 Hemp Derived Vape Cart bundle

by The Hemp Doctor

Write a review
The Hemp Doctor Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Delta-8 Hemp Derived Vape Cart bundle

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

If you’re shopping for the best premium CBD look for our Delta 8 THC vape cartridges, you are sure to enjoy an upbeat and functional buzz. Our current batch is testing at over 95% D-8 THC with the rest being CBG, CBD, and CBN. These 1ml premium D 8 THC vape cartridges are derived from US-grown hemp and are federally legal. They are loaded in a 510 compatible AVD cartridge with a ceramic core and ceramic mouthpiece, providing ultimate performance with each draw. Choose from Indica/Sativa/Hybrid and from various strains! We hope our Delta 8 THC vape cartridges put a stride in your step and a smile on your face. For Delta 8 THC bundles: upon checkout, please list the strains you would like in the ORDER NOTE section on the order page as you check out. If preferred strains are not specified, a random assortment will be chosen for you.

About this brand

The Hemp Doctor Logo
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review