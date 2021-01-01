 Loading…

Delta 8 THC Bombs (Chewy Candy)

by The Hemp Doctor

Delta 8 THC Bombs (Chewy Candy)
The Hemp Doctor Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Delta 8 THC Bombs (Chewy Candy)

About this product

These hard-shelled chewy candies will have you reminiscing of your favorite Skittlez. These fruity delights have 5mg of Delta-8 per piece, and each pack contains an assortment of Orange, Grape, Lemon, and Strawberry. - Available in 10ct/50mg and 30ct/150mg pouches - Grab a box with 10 pouches/500mg, OR - A box with 10 pouches of 30ct/1500 total mg of D8 Dosage information: Each Delta 8 D-Bomb candy contains 5mg of Delta 8 THC. If you are new to Delta 8, the D-Bombs are a great way to find your perfect dose. We recommend starting with 2 pieces (10mg total) and increasing your dose as you need. Wait a few hours before taking a new, increased dose.

About this brand

The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

