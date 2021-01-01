Delta 8 THC Cosmic Rings
by The Hemp DoctorWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
These 30mg bite-size Cosmic rings will take you to another atmosphere. Be prepared for an adventure. - Concentration: 30mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy ring - Size: 900mg of Delta 8 THC per bottle; 30 pieces of 30mg per piece - Irresistible taste! Dosage information: Each D8 cosmic ring gummy contains 30mg of Delta 8 THC. If you are new to Delta 8, we recommend starting with 1/3 of a gummy and then increasing your dose the next time you try it (or a few hours later).
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.