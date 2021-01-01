 Loading…

Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape, 1ml

The Hemp Doctor Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape, 1ml
Our industry-leading Delta 8 strains now come in disposable vape pens! Each pen contains 1ml of Delta 8 THC and will launch you into another galaxy. Select from the most popular/strongest strains reported to Leafly. Using the same Delta 8 THC distillate in our top-selling vape cartridges, these discreet units come fully charged and ready to go. They are rechargeable, with a common, Micro-USB charger. These 1ml premium delta 8 THC disposables are derived from US-grown hemp and are federally legal. We are bringing hemp to the twenty-first century, no more lighters, papers, or grinders. Have a D8 THC vape at the tip of your fingers ready when you are. Try our D-8 THC disposable vapes today!

The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

