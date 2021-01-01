Delta-8 THC Edibles / Medibles (Vegan available)
by The Hemp DoctorWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Now available in both 600 and 900mg, these 30mg Delta 8 THC edibles are our most potent edibles yet! They are derived from high-quality, locally & organically grown hemp, making these Delta 8 THC Medibles safe to use by anyone. With just the right amount of Delta 8 THC in each piece, these goodies are sure to be the “high”light of your day! Check out our new flavors along with our top selling Vegan options. - Concentration: 30mg of potent, hemp-derived Delta 8 THC per medible - Size options: 600mg and 900mg total Delta 8 THC per jar - Vegan flavors are available! - We’re often updating/rotating flavors Dosage Recommendation: If you are new to Delta 8 THC medibles, we recommend starting with a third of a gummy (10mg) and increasing your dosage the next time you try them (or a few hours later).
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.