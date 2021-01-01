 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC edibles
  5. Delta-8 THC Edibles / Medibles (Vegan available)

Delta-8 THC Edibles / Medibles (Vegan available)

by The Hemp Doctor

Write a review
The Hemp Doctor Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Delta-8 THC Edibles / Medibles (Vegan available)
The Hemp Doctor Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Delta-8 THC Edibles / Medibles (Vegan available)
The Hemp Doctor Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Delta-8 THC Edibles / Medibles (Vegan available)
The Hemp Doctor Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Delta-8 THC Edibles / Medibles (Vegan available)
The Hemp Doctor Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Delta-8 THC Edibles / Medibles (Vegan available)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Now available in both 600 and 900mg, these 30mg Delta 8 THC edibles are our most potent edibles yet! They are derived from high-quality, locally & organically grown hemp, making these Delta 8 THC Medibles safe to use by anyone. With just the right amount of Delta 8 THC in each piece, these goodies are sure to be the “high”light of your day! Check out our new flavors along with our top selling Vegan options. - Concentration: 30mg of potent, hemp-derived Delta 8 THC per medible - Size options: 600mg and 900mg total Delta 8 THC per jar - Vegan flavors are available! - We’re often updating/rotating flavors Dosage Recommendation: If you are new to Delta 8 THC medibles, we recommend starting with a third of a gummy (10mg) and increasing your dosage the next time you try them (or a few hours later).

About this brand

The Hemp Doctor Logo
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review