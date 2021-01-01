 Loading…

Delta 8 THC Oil Tincture

by The Hemp Doctor

After many requests, we are happy to announce our Delta 8 THC tincture. We offer 8 variations, including 500mg D 8 THC, 1000mg D 8 THC, and our special blend of 500mg D-8 THC plus 150mg CBN, or our 1000mg D-8 THC plus 300mg CBN. Consider starting with 0.25ml or less during your first 3 days. If you feel the need to increase your dosage, increase your current dosage by increments of 0.25ml We use MCT oil as the carrier oil for our Delta 8, which has been known to cause digestive issues.

The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

