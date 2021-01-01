 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Other products containing delta-8 THC
  5. Delta 8 THC Prerolls

Delta 8 THC Prerolls

by The Hemp Doctor

Write a review
The Hemp Doctor Delta-8 THC Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC Delta 8 THC Prerolls

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our 1.5gr Delta-8 THC Prerolls are rolled in the same King Size Raw cones as all of our CBD prerolls. At 1.5+ grams each, these are sure to be the life of any party. OR, try our NEW 5-pack. Each preroll ranges from 0.7gr-0.9gr, for a total weight of more than 3.5gr. Available in: Orange Glaze 37.3% D8 Wedding Cake 35.5% D8 Spectrum 44% D8 Bubba Kush 36% D8 Hawaiian Haze 35.4% D8

About this brand

The Hemp Doctor Logo
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review