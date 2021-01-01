Delta 8 THC Prerolls
by The Hemp DoctorWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our 1.5gr Delta-8 THC Prerolls are rolled in the same King Size Raw cones as all of our CBD prerolls. At 1.5+ grams each, these are sure to be the life of any party. OR, try our NEW 5-pack. Each preroll ranges from 0.7gr-0.9gr, for a total weight of more than 3.5gr. Available in: Orange Glaze 37.3% D8 Wedding Cake 35.5% D8 Spectrum 44% D8 Bubba Kush 36% D8 Hawaiian Haze 35.4% D8
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.