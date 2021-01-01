 Loading…

Delta 8 THC Softgels

by The Hemp Doctor

About this product

If you are looking to get all the benefits of Delta 8 THC in a convenient, premeasured form, look no further than The Hemp Doctor’s Delta 8 THC Softgels. Each softgel is packed with a potent 25 mg dose of Delta 8 THC, so you know you have the strength you need to get you through the day. Because of their convenient softgel form, these are perfect for throwing into your purse, your gym bag, or your briefcase. These softgels are premeasured in 25 mg doses, so you know exactly how much beneficial Delta 8 THC you are receiving with each softgel. Available in a 2-pack 50mg pouch, a 750mg bottle (containing 30 softgels), or the 30ct tower, consisting of 30/2-packs or 1500mg.

About this brand

The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

