Delta 8 THC Softgels
by The Hemp Doctor
About this product
If you are looking to get all the benefits of Delta 8 THC in a convenient, premeasured form, look no further than The Hemp Doctor’s Delta 8 THC Softgels. Each softgel is packed with a potent 25 mg dose of Delta 8 THC, so you know you have the strength you need to get you through the day. Because of their convenient softgel form, these are perfect for throwing into your purse, your gym bag, or your briefcase. These softgels are premeasured in 25 mg doses, so you know exactly how much beneficial Delta 8 THC you are receiving with each softgel. Available in a 2-pack 50mg pouch, a 750mg bottle (containing 30 softgels), or the 30ct tower, consisting of 30/2-packs or 1500mg.
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
