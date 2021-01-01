About this product

Why You Should Get Your Delta 8 THC Softgels from The Hemp Doctor At The Hemp Doctor, America’s Premier Hemp & CBD Dispensary, we are not only interested in providing you with powerful and effective Delta 8 THC Softgels, but we also want our entire inventory to be of premium quality that you can’t find it anywhere else. To prove it, here are some of the steps we take that much of our competition does not. First, our products are derived only from hemp that is grown in the United States while 70 percent of our competition uses imported hemp. This is an important factor because of the fact that hemp has the ability to revitalize the soil it is grown in. This wondrous plant does this by removing the heavy metals, pesticides, and toxins from the soil. In the US, our hemp is grown under strict standards set forth by the USDA to ensure that our farmers do not grow their hemp in heavy metal-laden soil and grow it without the use of pesticides. Imported hemp may not have these same standards, so their hemp may contain heavy metals, pesticides, and even molds that may make their way into the final product. Second, we only use scientifically advanced methods during processing, like Supercritical CO2 extraction. This method is expensive because of the high-tech equipment and controlled environments needed to be successful with this method. However, CO2 extraction creates a phytocannabinoid-rich hemp extract that doesn’t contain solvents, hydrocarbons, or any other toxins that may be left behind when using cheaper methods of extraction. Third, we make sure that all of our products are completely legal on a federal level throughout the United States. The Farm Bill of 2018 legalized all hemp products, as long as those products contain less than 0.3 percent Delta 9 THC. We are proud to say that everything in our extensive array of CBD and Delta 8 THC products is, and will always be, 100% compliant with federal law. Finally, we insist that all of our products are independently tested by a third-party laboratory. Many people do not realize that the CBD and Delta 8 THC industry is not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This means there is no oversight into what is contained in each hemp-based product or if the product’s labeling is accurate. This has led to a large number of CBD and Delta 8 THC items being mislabeled, containing little or no cannabinoids at all, and worse, containing harmful chemicals. By having every item in our inventory tested by a third-party lab and making those lab results available to our customers, you are able to compare the lab report to the label and confirm that the product contains the beneficial cannabinoids you desire, without the harmful chemicals that you don’t. Your health is too important to trust a retailer who doesn’t take these steps and doesn’t supply you with a Certificate of Analysis (COA). Trust a premium retailer like The Hemp Doctor for all of your CBD and Delta 8 THC needs!