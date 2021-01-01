 Loading…

Delta 8 THC Sour Cherry Gummies

by The Hemp Doctor

About this product

Introducing our Delta 8 THC Sour Cherry. You will love our playful new offering that teases your tongue by combining a sour then sweet taste. However, don’t be fooled by its fun flavor. Each Sour Cherry morsel packs a whopping 30 milligrams of Delta 8 THC goodness. Potent, delicious, and fun, these treats will put a smile on your face as the relaxing properties of Delta 8 THC go to work on your body. Dosage information: Each D8 cherry sour gummy contains 30mg of Delta 8 THC. If you are brand new to Delta 8, we recommend starting with one-third of the gummy. Wait for two hours to give the Delta 8 THC time to get into your bloodstream. If after that time you are not experiencing the desired effect, enjoy another one-third of the gummy. Repeat these steps until you find the dose that’s right for you.

About this brand

The Hemp Doctor Logo
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

