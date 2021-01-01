 Loading…

Full Spectrum Blue Razz CBD Gummies

by The Hemp Doctor

Bursting with Blue Raspberry flavor, these gummies are loaded with 20mg of full-spectrum hemp in each piece. Our delicious Blue Razz CBD gummy rings will bring you back to that simpler time when you were out picking raspberries and more raspberries made it to your mouth than into the pail. Just bursting with sweet raspberry flavor, each of these yummy rings is jam-packed with 20mg of full-spectrum hemp CBD. Concentration: 20mg of CBD per gummy Dosage recommendation: if you are new to CBD, we recommend starting with 1-2 gummies (20mg) for your first dose and increasing the amount if you need more.

The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

