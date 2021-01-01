 Loading…

Full Spectrum CBD Peach Rings

by The Hemp Doctor

Full Spectrum CBD Peach Rings

About this product

Just when you thought a fresh, juicy peach couldn’t get any more deliciously sweet, we created these hemp-infused CBD Peach Gummies! Move over, fresh peaches – until you are infused with premium quality hemp-derived CBD, you won’t be as satisfying as The Hemp Doctor’s CBD Peach Rings! Far less messy and without the pit in the middle, these hemp edibles deliver everything you love about peaches and combines it with The Hemp Doctor’s premium quality phytocannabinoid-rich hemp extract in a tasty, satisfying gummy ring. Taking your daily dose of CBD has never been more enjoyable or delicious! Friends and family may think you are chewing on a plain peach gummy, but these discreet hemp-infused CBD Peach Rings are giving you more than just a sugary treat! Each ring contains 20 milligrams of our full-spectrum, premium quality hemp extract, elevating your sweet bite by delivering a wide array of wellness benefits with it!

About this brand

The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

