Full Spectrum CBD Watermelon Rings

by The Hemp Doctor

About this product

Few things are more refreshing than biting into a fresh slice of juicy watermelon. You can feel your senses awaken while you indulge in the crisp, all-natural sweetness of every delightful bite. As one of the tastiest summer fruits you can buy, most people can’t wait until watermelon season each year… That is, until they discover The Hemp Doctor’s Full-Spectrum CBD Watermelon Gummy Rings! Our tasty CBD watermelon gummies are always in season, and they deliver several more benefits than the average slice of watermelon! Our full-spectrum gummies come in perfect portions, with each gummy containing 20 milligrams of our phytocannabinoid-rich hemp extract. The perfect product to satisfy your sweet tooth while simultaneously offering your daily dose of CBD, these CBD watermelon gummies can be used any time of the day that you need a nostalgic, flavorful pick-me-up.

About this brand

The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

