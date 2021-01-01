 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Other products containing delta-8 THC
  5. Full Spectrum High Octane CBD/CBG/CBN/D8/D9

Full Spectrum High Octane CBD/CBG/CBN/D8/D9

by The Hemp Doctor

Write a review
The Hemp Doctor Delta-8 THC Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC Full Spectrum High Octane CBD/CBG/CBN/D8/D9

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This unique blend of major and minor cannabinoids is the purest form of full-spectrum we offer. Two variations, containing CBD, CBG, CBN, and a hint of Delta-8. This natural flavor tincture is sure to please, with our High Octane Premium offering up to 1500mg and our High Octane Premium at 2800mg. Each 1/2 dose of our High Octane Ultra provides 33mg CBD | 10mg CBG | 1.7mg CBN | 1.67 Delta8. Simply divided those numbers by 2, for the potency of our High Octane Premium tincture.

About this brand

The Hemp Doctor Logo
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review