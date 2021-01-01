 Loading…

Full Spectrum Organic CBD Gummy Bears

by The Hemp Doctor

Full Spectrum Organic CBD Gummy Bears If you are like many health-conscious people who prefer to only ingest organically grown foods, then our full-spectrum Organic CBD gummy bears are for you. Each delicious gummy bear has its own personality, so you get to choose from organic apple, black currant, and pumpkin flavors. We bet that you will quickly find a favorite! In addition, each bear is loaded with 20 mg of CBD goodness in a convenient size so they are a healthy way for you to enjoy CBD. Because of their convenient size, you can pop one into your mouth any time you want the benefit of CBD. On the way out the door to give you a lift for your day, after lunch for a healthy way to keep you going throughout the afternoon, or at night after dinner as you begin to wind down after a hard day, there is simply no wrong time to enjoy our full-spectrum Organic CBD gummy bears. And just like everything else in our inventory, you know you are getting only the best from a premium retailer like The Hemp Doctor.

The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

