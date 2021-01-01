 Loading…

Hemp CBD Kief

by The Hemp Doctor

Are you curious about what makes the cannabis flower so sticky? It’s those tiny glands of sticky crystals called trichomes; They produce our high resin CBD Hemp Kief, which is high in terpenes and multiple cannabinoids. Our CBD Hemp Kief is derived straight from the hemp that is used for our prerolls ‒ and there is no better hemp than what is grown under the sun of Southern Oregon! It’s truly the perfect topping to any flower ‒ but be careful, it burns easily! Total Cannabinoids: 191.47/gr THCa: 4.87/gr CBDa: 161.20 CBGa: 4.83 CBC: 1.11

The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

