Why Choose The Hemp Doctor's CBD Salve? Organic Hemp CBD Salve At The Hemp Doctor, America’s Premier Hemp & CBD Dispensary, we are excited to tell you about our phytocannabinoid-rich CBD oil salve. Our organic hemp CBD salve can help soothe skin discomfort and support overall skin health. Even better, it does so in an entirely safe and natural way. The Benefits of CBD Many who have heard of CBD know that it has recently burst onto the health and wellness scene to much excitement – and for good reason. Cannabidiol, or CBD for short, is one of hundreds of cannabinoids produced by the hemp plant. These cannabinoids interact directly with the endocannabinoid system in our bodies and, beyond being beneficial and natural, CBD is non-addictive and safe for long-term use. As a result, many are using it with great success. Why The Hemp Doctor? At The Hemp Doctor, our hemp CBD salve is carefully crafted with a balanced combination of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil, beeswax, and natural aromatic essential oils. Our hemp CBD salve is also nano-emulsified, which means that the raw hemp oil is put through a proprietary process that converts it into nano-sized emulsions. This allows for maximum bioavailability, meaning that the CBD and other beneficial compounds within the product are quickly delivered to the bloodstream in order to begin achieving the effects you want. Our hemp CBD salve comes in a variety of pleasing scents, including natural, mint, ceylon cinnamon, and lavender & eucalyptus, to fit a wide variety of preferences. Each batch of our hemp CBD salve is made with our proprietary phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil, which contains not only CBD, but also a number of other beneficial cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids produced by the hemp plant. Together, these ingredients work in synergy to produce an entourage effect that is highly beneficial. Our CBD salve can be used as often as needed and is easy to apply topically to the desired areas. When stored properly, it has a shelf life of approximately 18 months, meaning that you can use it as little or as often as needed without worrying about early expiration. Visit Us Soon At The Hemp Doctor, America’s Premier Hemp & CBD Dispensary, we are passionate about good health and helping our customers to achieve it. That’s why we invest our time, energy, and talent into creating pure, potent and premium products for our customers. If you want to buy CBD salve because you believe it might be a helpful product for your needs, we would welcome the opportunity to talk to you about it and to answer any questions you may have about this or any other product. We believe that an informed customer is a happy customer, and we are excited to share our knowledge of CBD and all of its many benefits with you. Call or visit us today. We look forward to helping you soon!