For the child in all of us, these Hempy Worms Gummy CBD Gummies are guaranteed to put a smile on your face, a giggle in your heart, and a spring in your step. Packed with plenty of CBD goodness and a whole lot of fun, these CBD gummy worms are sure to be a hit at home or on the go. Sour to the taste, these chewy little treats come in 300 mg and 600 mg sizes to make sure you have plenty to go around. Why Get Your Hempy Worms from The Hemp Doctor? There are a lot of CBD products on the market today, with significantly varying degrees of quality. In fact, some of what you find in gas stations or convenience stores that claim to be CBD products may barely contain any CBD at all. Even when it comes to a smile-inducing novelty like Hempy Worms Gummy CBD Gummies, you want to know that the product you are paying for and consuming is of the highest quality available. At The Hemp Doctor, America’s Premier Hemp & CBD Dispensary, we only sell premium products and we can prove it. First, our products include only CBD that is derived from hemp grown in the rich soils of Colorado and North Carolina. This is important because the farmers in the United States are held to strict standards that you may not find in other countries. This means that the hemp produced here will be free from pesticides, heavy metals, and other chemicals that you may find in other cheaply made hemp products. Our hemp is harvested at the peak of the plant’s CBD production, then sent to our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The hemp then undergoes a scientifically advanced process that extracts not only the rich CBD within, but also other beneficial cannabinoids like CBG and CBC, and helpful compounds like terpenes and flavonoids. For our products that are THC-free or broad spectrum, we take the additional step to remove any traces of THC. This advanced process ensures that the CBD extract is of the highest quality and free of molds and any chemicals that a lesser process may leave behind. Finally, all or our products are tested by a third-party laboratory. This ensures that what is on the label is what is in the product. We even post the results of this batch testing right on our website. Lesser CBD products may not take this step, leaving you uncertain as to the purity of the product, its potency, or whether or not the ingredients listed on the label are even in the bottle. As you can easily see, we at The Hemp Doctor take pride in offering a wide variety of premium CBD and hemp products. Our commitment to you is evident in our transparency about our beginnings, our values, our processes, and our products. In addition, we want to make sure you have as much information about our products and about CBD in general as possible. This is why we also boast a knowledgeable staff that is there to help you with any questions you may have about our product line. Give us a call or place your order online today!