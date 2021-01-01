Isolate CBD Powder
by The Hemp DoctorWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The Hemp Doctor’s CBD Isolate is 99% pure cannabidiol in crystalline powder form. Isolate is simple to work with as an ingredient. Whether you are creating your own custom formulated topical or adding a sprinkle of wellness to your morning coffee, CBD Isolate can make for a quick and easy boost. Extracted in Boulder, Colorado from American Hemp. 1gr contains 1000mg CBD isolate. 99% CBD / 1000mg CBD/g C02-extracted THC free American hemp Lab-tested
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.