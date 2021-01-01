 Loading…

Isolate CBD Powder

by The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor Concentrates Terpenes Isolate CBD Powder

About this product

The Hemp Doctor’s CBD Isolate is 99% pure cannabidiol in crystalline powder form. Isolate is simple to work with as an ingredient. Whether you are creating your own custom formulated topical or adding a sprinkle of wellness to your morning coffee, CBD Isolate can make for a quick and easy boost. Extracted in Boulder, Colorado from American Hemp. 1gr contains 1000mg CBD isolate. 99% CBD / 1000mg CBD/g C02-extracted THC free American hemp Lab-tested

The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

