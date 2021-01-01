About this product

Our 99% pure CBG (cannabigerol) isolate comes in the crystalline (powdered) form and is packaged in a 1 gram container (1000mg CBG per gram). Pure CBG (cannabigerol) isolate, ready to be mixed into your favorite beverage, any time of day. It blends well into coffee, protein shakes, salad dressings, and even desserts. Get 1 or 2 grams now and start incorporating it as an ingredient in just about anything you can imagine. 1000mg CBG/g C02-extracted THC Free American hemp Lab-tested If you haven’t realized the power of CBG, now is your chance to experience it in its purest form. CBG, short for cannabigerol, is a cannabinoid extracted from the hemp plant, and it’s being referred to as “the mother of all cannabinoids.” That’s because CBG is actually most prevalent in the young hemp plant. As it matures, the CBG-a (cannabigerol acid) evolves into other, more well-known cannabinoids like CBD and THC. Harnessing the power of pure CBG is beginning to change the wellness market as we know it! Unlocking the Power of CBG Isolate Researchers and cultivators have worked tirelessly to discover the perfect time to harvest the healthy hemp plant, aiming to yield high, potent levels of CBG. Now that we’ve unlocked the secret to acquiring more CBG from hemp, we are able to add the impressive compound to our organic, premium wellness products. At The Hemp Doctor, we proudly offer our customers the purest version of CBG on the market: CBG Isolate. CBG Isolate is the result of diligent processing, stripping the beneficial cannabinoids from the leaves, flowers, and stalks of the hemp plant, then using advanced purification techniques to remove everything except CBG from the final product. The end result is 99% pure CBG in a crystallized form. The crystals are then crushed and refined into a fine powder. This odorless and tasteless crystalline powder is easy to use each day, as it can be added into recipes or sprinkled over a meal, so you can begin reaping benefits promptly. Our CBG Isolate is also organic, THC-free, vegan, and non-GMO, so you can rest assured that your product is clean, safe, and provides an enjoyable CBG experience without fear of psychoactive side effects.