Isolate CBG Powder
About this product
Our 99% pure CBG (cannabigerol) isolate comes in the crystalline (powdered) form and is packaged in a 1 gram container (1000mg CBG per gram). Pure CBG (cannabigerol) isolate, ready to be mixed into your favorite beverage, any time of day. It blends well into coffee, protein shakes, salad dressings, and even desserts. Get 1 or 2 grams now and start incorporating it as an ingredient in just about anything you can imagine. 1000mg CBG/g C02-extracted THC Free American hemp Lab-tested
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
