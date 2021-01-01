Sour Lifter CBD Hemp Flower
by The Hemp Doctor
About this product
Sour Lifter’s pungent, fuel-like aroma speaks to the sheer strength of this strain. Sour Lifter is glistening with an incredible trichome production covering its bold green and purple buds. The flavor is sweet funk, with a hint of citrus and blueberry. CBDa 19.9% CBGa 0.249% CBDV-a 1.12% Total Cannabinoids 23.8% Total Cannabinoids 20.58%
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
About this strain
Lifter
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
