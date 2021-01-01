 Loading…

Hybrid

Sour Lifter CBD Hemp Flower

by The Hemp Doctor

Sour Lifter CBD Hemp Flower

Sour Lifter's pungent, fuel-like aroma speaks to the sheer strength of this strain. Sour Lifter is glistening with an incredible trichome production covering its bold green and purple buds. The flavor is sweet funk, with a hint of citrus and blueberry. CBDa 19.9% CBGa 0.249% CBDV-a 1.12% Total Cannabinoids 23.8% Total Cannabinoids 20.58%

The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

Lifter

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Humulene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

