About this product

Our new Spectrum flower is a strain of hemp flower that’s in a class all its own. This flower is an indica leaning hybrid so that it can calm the mind and body. However, this strain is not as heavily sedative as other strains and provides the ability to relax and unwind instead of sedate. Its effects are modest, so if you need relief from anxiety and stress throughout the day for extended periods, this is the flower for you. The active terpenes in our Spectrum flower are caryophyllene, humulene, limonene, linalool, and pinene. All of these terpenes converge to produce a delightful taste experience as you smoke our Spectrum flower. As you inhale, you will enjoy the herbal taste, followed by spice and mint. You may also notice the taste of pine and citrus as you hold the smoke. This flavor profile is subtle and neat, much like Spectrum’s effect on the body. Although our Spectrum flower has a lower CBD content than some of our other offerings, it is rich in additional cannabinoids like CBGa and CBDa, as well as a full complement of flavonoids and terpenes. This complete host of hemp compounds creates what is known as “The Entourage Effect.” This effect purports the combination of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, working together, has a much stronger beneficial result than a product containing just a single cannabinoid. Our Spectrum flower takes full advantage of this Entourage Effect. It delivers a balanced, full-body and mind experience that is ideal for managing stress and improving mood while instilling a sense of calm as it stimulates the mind.