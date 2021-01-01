 Loading…

THC-O Acetate Vape Cart Oil

Have you heard? Hemp-Derived THC-O Acetate is the newest cannabinoid gaining popularity due to its unique effects and strength, and now available in 1ml vape carts. The Hemp Doctor’s THCO Acetate is made with the superior compounds from our Delta 8 THC, producing the highest quality THC-O available. Its makeup is much more viscous than Delta 8 THC oil, similar to CBD or CBN distillate. The pull is smooth with no burn, but be careful, it’s a creeper! For some, it may take up to 30 minutes before the effects begin to kick in, so be patient and don’t overdo it. This product can be as much as 3 times more potent than delta 8 or delta 9. **CAUTION: TAKE 1 SHORT PUFF AND WAIT 15-30 MINUTES BEFORE TAKING ANOTHER PUFF. DO NOT ASSUME YOUR DELTA 8 OR DELTA 9 TOLERANCE TRANSLATES TO THIS COMPOUND. Now, we know this is not going to be for everyone, but for those with a higher tolerance, we recommend trying these out to see how you like them!

The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

