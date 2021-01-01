 Loading…

Vegan, Full-Spectrum CBD Fruit Snack: Strawberry

by The Hemp Doctor

Vegan CBD Strawberry Gummies If you're interested in adding a supplement to your health and wellness routine, there are certainly a number of choices out there. Over the last several years, cannabidiol (or CBD for short) has become an increasingly popular supplement to support overall health and wellness – and with good reason. At The Hemp Doctor, America's Premier Hemp & CBD Dispensary, we are proud to offer a variety of premium, pure, and potent CBD and hemp products. Among those products, our edibles, including our delicious strawberry fruit snacks, are a very popular choice. Why Full-Spectrum CBD Fruit Snacks? At The Hemp Doctor, we proudly offer our all-natural CBD strawberry gummies in various sizes and even individually-packed for on-the-go people or those who want to just try them out. These vegan-friendly sweet treats are an excellent choice for those who want to enjoy the benefits of CBD edibles while on the go. Throw a serving of them into your bag, or keep them in your car for an easy, delicious way to consume the CBD you want at a time that's most convenient for you. Our CBD strawberry gummies are delicious and carefully crafted to include all of the nutritional benefits our customers have come to trust and expect. As a full-spectrum product, our Strawberry CBD fruit snacks contain not only our proprietary strain of phytocannabinoid-rich CBD, but also contain many other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids that produce highly beneficial effects. In fact, when all of these ingredients work in synergy together, they produce an "entourage effect" that is more powerful, and provides more health benefits, than any one ingredient alone could provide.

The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

