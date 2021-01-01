Wedding Cake CBD Hemp Flower
by The Hemp DoctorWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
We are proud to introduce our newest strain of hemp flower: Wedding Cake! This strain of flower is perfect for times when you want to sit back, put your feet up, and relax. So when the day has proven to be a challenge, treat yourself to this delicious and enticing hemp flower. It is said that this strain originated in Southern California and that it is essentially an Indica leaning hybrid cross of the Cherry Pie strain and the Girl Scout Cookies strain. Therefore, this invigorating hybrid delights the senses by retaining the tartness of the Cherry Pie strain while perfectly blending it with the sinful sweetness of the Girl Scout Cookies strain
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
About this strain
Wedding Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.