 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Wedding Cake CBD Hemp Flower
Hybrid

Wedding Cake CBD Hemp Flower

by The Hemp Doctor

Write a review
The Hemp Doctor Cannabis Flower Wedding Cake CBD Hemp Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

We are proud to introduce our newest strain of hemp flower: Wedding Cake! This strain of flower is perfect for times when you want to sit back, put your feet up, and relax. So when the day has proven to be a challenge, treat yourself to this delicious and enticing hemp flower. It is said that this strain originated in Southern California and that it is essentially an Indica leaning hybrid cross of the Cherry Pie strain and the Girl Scout Cookies strain. Therefore, this invigorating hybrid delights the senses by retaining the tartness of the Cherry Pie strain while perfectly blending it with the sinful sweetness of the Girl Scout Cookies strain

About this brand

The Hemp Doctor Logo
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review