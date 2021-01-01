 Loading…

Hybrid

Witches Brew Pre-Roll

by The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor Cannabis Pre-rolls Witches Brew Pre-Roll

About this product

It’s no surprise Witches Brew is our number one selling CBD preroll. If you are looking for an experience like no other, you are going to love our 1.25-gram Witches Brew Preroll! We’ve had some fun with this preroll and decided to combine 12, that’s right, 12 different hemp flower strains into one preroll. The effects of smoking this combination alone will be out of this world, as a full mixture of indica, Sativa, and hybrid strains all get thrown into one delightful cauldron. But we didn’t stop there. As we cackled and mixed our Brew, we added CBD kief and CBG kief to the cauldron. As we stirred, the heady aroma from the mixture alone delighted the senses. And once we sampled our Brew, we knew we had found something special. When you try our Witches Brew, you, too, will be delighted by the unique aroma and flavor of this mixture of hemp flowers. And with its wide range of flowers and the added kief, this Brew boasts an unbelievable level of cannabinoids. You will feel our Witches Brew throughout your entire body as it brings on a state of relaxing euphoria while allowing you to function physically and mentally still. Our 1.25-gram Witches Brew preroll is a hemp flower combo that you have to try!

About this brand

The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!

About this strain

