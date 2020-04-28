Mandarin Cookies x Code Blue Cured Sugar 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
HEMP OIL CONCENTRATE CULTIVATED IN THE EUROPEAN UNION AND EXTRACTED USING CO2 SUPER CRITICAL PROCESS. ALSO CONTAINS, TURPINES & LIPIDS FOR MAXIMUM ABSORPTION. – 2000MG
Be the first to review this product.