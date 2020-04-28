 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. MONARCHY - 750mg CBD - .5 FL oz

MONARCHY - 750mg CBD - .5 FL oz

by The Hemp Kings

Write a review
The Hemp Kings Concentrates Ingestible MONARCHY - 750mg CBD - .5 FL oz
The Hemp Kings Concentrates Ingestible MONARCHY - 750mg CBD - .5 FL oz

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Hemp oil concentrate cultivated in the European Union and extracted using CO2 supercritical process also containing organic Manuka honey, Turpines & lipids for maximum absorption ORGANIC FLAVOR – PEPPERMINT 750MG CBD .5 FL oz

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

The Hemp Kings Logo
Hemp Oil CBD Products