White label premium CBD infused loose herbs and pre-rolled smoking sticks. Included ingredient and formulations: 100MG Full Spectrum Hemp Extract INGREDIENTS: Black Indian Basil, Holy Basil, Tulsi, Bay Leaves, Tejpat, Lotus, Red Sugarcane, Mint, Lavender, Vetiver, Turmeric, Haldi, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Terpenes
The Hemp Plug is a nationally recognized manufacturer proud to provide a large selection of private label full spectrum hemp extract products made to the surpass the highest standards for quality in the USA. As a prominent global supplier and cannabis industry leader, The Hemp Plug offers large and small businesses opportunities to create and distribute custom lines of hemp products tailored to their company’s mission and goals.