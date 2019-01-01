 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. The Hemp Plug White Label & Private Label CBD Vapes

The Hemp Plug White Label & Private Label CBD Vapes

by The Hemp Plug, LLC

Write a review
The Hemp Plug, LLC Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil The Hemp Plug White Label & Private Label CBD Vapes
The Hemp Plug, LLC Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil The Hemp Plug White Label & Private Label CBD Vapes
The Hemp Plug, LLC Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil The Hemp Plug White Label & Private Label CBD Vapes

About this product

Custom Formulated, White Label & Private Label CBD Vape Additives from The Hemp Plug are feature CBD oil harvested from organic industrial hemp and are free of THC. With flavors like strawberry, watermelon and mint— and concentrations from 1ml CBD to 16ml CBD isolate or full spectrum hemp extract — The Hemp Plug has your needs covered. Also available in disposable vaping pens and JUUL pods. By analyzing trends, data points and research, we stay ahead of the market and can provide you with the information you need to make educated decisions. We have the capabilities to offer hemp product options in over 20 categories and more than 300 flavors. We manufacture hemp and e-liquid products that set trends and create demand. Call on us to create, brand, design and customize packaging for you and specifically designed to meet your mission and goals.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

The Hemp Plug, LLC Logo
The Hemp Plug is a nationally recognized manufacturer proud to provide a large selection of private label full spectrum hemp extract products made to the surpass the highest standards for quality in the USA. As a prominent global supplier and cannabis industry leader, The Hemp Plug offers large and small businesses opportunities to create and distribute custom lines of hemp products tailored to their company’s mission and goals.