1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our rich and creamy caramels contain a manageable 20mg dose of THC. Each unit is individually wrapped for your convenience. Our edibles are medicated with kief-infused coconut oil and/or butter for a stronger effect. Bullion are available in single 20mg or 8-piece (160mg) packagings.
Be the first to review this product.