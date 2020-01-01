 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Crowns

Crowns

by The Herbsmith

Write a review
The Herbsmith Edibles Chocolates Crowns
The Herbsmith Edibles Chocolates Crowns
The Herbsmith Edibles Chocolates Crowns

$5.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Belgian semi-sweet chocolate filled with caramel and candied almonds inside and atop. Our edibles are medicated with kief-infused coconut oil and/or butter for a stronger effect. Crowns are available in single 30mg or 4-pack (120mg) units, generally as hybrid strains (Sour OG, OG Kush, Blue Dream)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour OG

Sour OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Sour OG is a 50/50 hybrid strain that is a real favorite among those who love a balanced buzz. As a cross of two of the most popular and widely available strains in the world (Sour Diesel and OG Kush), Sour OG has been available in clone and seed form for quite some time. Most samples express dense, round, OG Kush-type buds laden with large, sticky trichomes. The odor and taste are usually an equal mix of both parents, with sour lemon, pine, fuel, and a distinct “kushy” undertone, although some versions have a more fruity profile. Often described as a “one-hit-quit” strain, Sour OG starts with an energetic head high that gradually gives way to a relaxing body stone.

About this brand

The Herbsmith Logo
The Herbsmith hearkens back to days of yore, when blacksmiths and apothecaries were esteemed keepers of man. Their dedication to perfection was unquestioned, and the wielders of their craft grew stronger from it. It is with great honor that the Herbsmith presents our expertly crafted remedies. It is our mission to heal and fortify mankind. The Herbsmith fashions a variety of cannabis implements including fine vapor cartridges, highly purified concentrates, and kief-infused edibles.