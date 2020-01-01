Coconut Sandwich Cookies with Butter Cream Filling
by Titans Kind
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Shortbread cookies FIiied with Belgian dark chocolate ganache. Infused with kief from sativa strains such as Sour Diesel or Green Crack, Medlano cookies are known for their exhilarating effect. Each cookie contains 25mg of THC - Medlano are available in single 25mg samples, 50mg Two-Packs, or 175mg tubs (7 pieces each).
Be the first to review this product.
Daughter of indica-dominant Blueberry and sativa-dominant NYC Diesel, Blue Diesel (also known as Blue City Diesel) produces a pleasant, moderate to long-lasting body buzz. Thanks to its Blueberry genetics, this flower emanates a light berry aroma that is smooth, expansive, and fast-acting. This strain is optimal for daytime and comes with little to no fatigue or increased appetite, making it a desirable option for medical marijuana patients. Originally produced by Breeder’s Choice, this plant may provide just the relaxation you need.