Tahoe OG Cartridge 0.5g

by The Herbsmith

The Herbsmith Concentrates Cartridges Tahoe OG Cartridge 0.5g

About this strain

Tahoe OG Kush

Tahoe OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Tahoe OG is the perfect rainy day strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.

About this brand

The Herbsmith hearkens back to days of yore, when blacksmiths and apothecaries were esteemed keepers of man. Their dedication to perfection was unquestioned, and the wielders of their craft grew stronger from it. It is with great honor that the Herbsmith presents our expertly crafted remedies. It is our mission to heal and fortify mankind. The Herbsmith fashions a variety of cannabis implements including fine vapor cartridges, highly purified concentrates, and kief-infused edibles.