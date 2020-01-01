 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Hats
  5. LEMON HAZE- SATIVA

LEMON HAZE- SATIVA

by The High-Hat Company

Write a review
The High-Hat Company Apparel Hats LEMON HAZE- SATIVA
The High-Hat Company Apparel Hats LEMON HAZE- SATIVA
The High-Hat Company Apparel Hats LEMON HAZE- SATIVA

$35.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

STYLE: 5-PANEL ADJUSTABLE SNAPBACK MATERIAL: SYNTHETIC SUEDE AND DENIM

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon Haze

Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint. 

About this brand

The High-Hat Company Logo
The High-Hat Co. is a South African start-up that retails and wholesales headwear We engage directly in the market through our unique persona and bold snapbacks- our Exclusive Range is all about standing out, being yourself and being part of a like-minded community! A crowd pleaser and conversation starter, to say the least, the Exclusive Range will have you standing out from the rest! THC’s defiant designs are the first of its kind and are pre-eminent with today's youth and society. Leave it up to your High-Hat to get the conversation rolling!