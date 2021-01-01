Hybrid
Lemon Cookies Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
The High Road
Lemon Cookies
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Lemon Cookies is a sativa-leaning hybrid marijuana strain crossed by Lemon Haze and GSC. Lemon Cookies has dense buds with citrus aromas that will erupt from the bag and intensify when smoking. This strain produces a high that is euphoric but not overwhelming, leaving your body relaxed and free of tension.
