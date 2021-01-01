 Loading…

Hybrid

Lemon Cookies Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack

by The High Road

The High Road Cannabis Pre-rolls Lemon Cookies Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack

About this strain

Lemon Cookies

Lemon Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Lemon Cookies is a sativa-leaning hybrid marijuana strain crossed by Lemon Haze and GSC. Lemon Cookies has dense buds with citrus aromas that will erupt from the bag and intensify when smoking. This strain produces a high that is euphoric but not overwhelming, leaving your body relaxed and free of tension. 

 

