 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Panama Punch Live Resin PAX Pod 0.5g

Panama Punch Live Resin PAX Pod 0.5g

by The Lab

Write a review
The Lab Concentrates Cartridges Panama Punch Live Resin PAX Pod 0.5g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Panama Punch

Panama Punch

Berry, apple, grape, mango, pineapple; if you love fruity flavors and terpenes, Panama Punch is the strain for you! A sativa-dominant hybrid, this cross of Panama Mean Green and Neville’s Haze possesses many of the characteristics associated with strong sativas: longer flowering times, high THC levels, and an intense, psychedelic buzz. In addition to the heavy fruit smells, Panama Punch has a spicy, Haze-like flavor when vaped or smoked.

About this brand

The Lab Logo